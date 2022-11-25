Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,775 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $56.60 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.