Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 96,299 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,299 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

