Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.