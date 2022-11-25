Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Nuvei worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

