Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $18.05 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.