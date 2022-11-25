Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,433 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 69.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

