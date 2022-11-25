Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 3,632 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 231.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $255.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

