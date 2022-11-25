Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

RCL stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

