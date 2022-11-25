Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 17,818 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

