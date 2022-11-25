Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.70 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.