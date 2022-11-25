Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 131,761 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 656.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,761 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.7 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

CCL stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.