Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company's stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.62 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

