Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:SSD opened at $92.75 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

