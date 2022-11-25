Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EW opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

