Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 11,814 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

