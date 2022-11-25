Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,920 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Cinemark stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

