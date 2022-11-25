Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 17,241 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 278.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

