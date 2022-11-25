Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,705 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

