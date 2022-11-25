Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

