Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 55,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

