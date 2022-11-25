Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after buying an additional 141,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

