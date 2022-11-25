Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 28,194 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in iRobot by 33.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iRobot by 680.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 21.8% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iRobot

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.