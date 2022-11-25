Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 28,194 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in iRobot by 33.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iRobot by 680.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 21.8% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iRobot Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.24.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
