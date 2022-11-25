Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,032 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,995 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Fossil Group worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fossil Group

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.