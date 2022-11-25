Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Credicorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NYSE BAP opened at $153.92 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

