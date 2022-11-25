Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

