BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

EXR opened at $156.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.54.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

