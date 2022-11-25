BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after buying an additional 249,091 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,391,000 after purchasing an additional 281,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VGK opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

