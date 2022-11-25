Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,839,604 shares of company stock worth $22,434,476 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

