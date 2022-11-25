Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Catalent worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

