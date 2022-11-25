BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Catalent worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

