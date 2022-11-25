BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 158,481 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

