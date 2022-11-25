BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 237,921 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

