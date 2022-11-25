BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 237,921 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 141.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

