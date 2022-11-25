BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Waters worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $334.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

