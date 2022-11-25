BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.38% of Synaptics worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $3,042,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

