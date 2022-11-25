BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,502,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,572,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after buying an additional 792,886 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

INVH stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.