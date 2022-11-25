BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

FTNT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

