BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 39,312.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,051,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,256,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 339,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 264,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the period.

BATS USHY opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

