BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 540,935 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 39,312.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.

