BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 141,027 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,027 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,042.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

WRB opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

