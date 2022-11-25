Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

