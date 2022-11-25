BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 141,027 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,027 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.