BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

