Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.