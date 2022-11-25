4,541 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,071,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

