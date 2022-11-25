Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 294,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,834.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 907,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 860,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.79 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

