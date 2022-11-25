BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 422,568 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.22 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

