BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 171,184.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS IYT opened at $227.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.56.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

