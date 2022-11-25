BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

NYSE:AJG opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $198.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $3,956,955. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

