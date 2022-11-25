BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 171,184.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT opened at $227.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

